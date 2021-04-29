Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

925 institutions hold shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), with 660.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 90.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 138.36M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 89.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.73 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the FBHS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 13.03 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 9.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.99 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $942.44 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 8.66 million with a market value of $742.41 million.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is 21.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.50 and a high of $106.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $105.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.52% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -23.55% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.78, the stock is 3.22% and 11.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 20.36% off its SMA200. FBHS registered 108.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.72.

The stock witnessed a 10.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.01%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $14.04B and $6.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.36 and Fwd P/E is 18.77. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.48% and -2.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $1.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PHYFER CHERI M, the company’s President, Global Plumbing. SEC filings show that PHYFER CHERI M sold 3,348 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $89.60 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20267.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Lantz Brian C (SVP Communications & Admin.) sold a total of 773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $84.91 per share for $65635.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18516.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, WATERS RONALD V (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $91.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 11,472 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masco Corporation (MAS) that is trading 53.38% up over the past 12 months. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is 32.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.65% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.