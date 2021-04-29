Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

340 institutions hold shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 109.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.85M, and float is at 54.84M with Short Float at 21.72%. Institutions hold 107.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 6.07 million shares valued at $262.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the GBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.97 million shares valued at $258.42 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 5.67 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $245.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.79% of the shares totaling 5.46 million with a market value of $236.49 million.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) is -4.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.49 and a high of $83.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBT stock was last observed hovering at around $41.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.04% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 8.11% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.35, the stock is -0.54% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -19.67% off its SMA200. GBT registered -47.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.20.

The stock witnessed a 4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.60%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) has around 389 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $123.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.32% and -50.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.00%).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.01 with sales reaching $43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 68.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 204.60% in year-over-year returns.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fink Eric, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Fink Eric sold 4,532 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that CATHERS BRIAN EDWIN (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $63.77 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5244.0 shares of the GBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Fink Eric (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 2,454 shares at an average price of $69.62 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 7.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.1% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.66.