Here are the top Institutional holders of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares

135 institutions hold shares in Casa Systems Inc. (CASA), with 19.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.05% while institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.55M, and float is at 30.02M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 69.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Summit Partners, L.P. with over 34.12 million shares valued at $325.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.26% of the CASA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 3.17 million shares valued at $19.54 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.42 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $14.96 million, while Peregrine Capital Management LLC holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $14.77 million.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) is 51.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $13.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CASA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 0.64% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 44.83% off its SMA200. CASA registered 89.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.28.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.98%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) has around 993 employees, a market worth around $773.35M and $393.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.10 and Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.89% and -28.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casa Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $92.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xie Lucy, the company’s SVP of Operations. SEC filings show that Xie Lucy sold 41,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.07 million shares.

Casa Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Xie Lucy (SVP of Operations) sold a total of 41,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.11 million shares of the CASA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Slepian Matthew (Corporate Controller) disposed off 2,425 shares at an average price of $8.44 for $20467.0. The insider now directly holds 9,227 shares of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA).

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is trading 133.39% up over the past 12 months. Nokia Corporation (NOK) is 23.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.71% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.