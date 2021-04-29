Here are the top Institutional holders of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) shares

270 institutions hold shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), with 5.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.26% while institutional investors hold 90.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.30M, and float is at 68.74M with Short Float at 8.10%. Institutions hold 83.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 7.25 million shares valued at $159.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the DRNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.03 million shares valued at $132.95 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 4.32 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $95.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $73.93 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) is 38.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $30.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.4% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.21% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.53, the stock is 10.72% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 32.31% off its SMA200. DRNA registered 44.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.53.

The stock witnessed a 31.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.00%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $164.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.03% and -1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.20%).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $46.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weissman James B, the company’s Chief Operating Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Weissman James B sold 4,904 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $29.99 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16000.0 shares.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Paglia Regina M. (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 4,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $25.86 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Brown Bob D (Chief Scientific Ofr., EVP R&D) disposed off 8,312 shares at an average price of $25.87 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 21,517 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA).

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -23.85% down over the past 12 months. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is 103.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.95% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.41.