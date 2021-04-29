Here are the top Institutional holders of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) shares

173 institutions hold shares in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE), with 758.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 95.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.95M, and float is at 84.38M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 94.31% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 7.25 million shares valued at $50.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the ISEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.76 million shares valued at $46.74 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 6.72 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $46.45 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $41.23 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is -2.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.72, the stock is 9.76% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 15.70% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 71.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

The stock witnessed a 17.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.19%, and is 9.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 91.31% and -15.85% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dugel Pravin, the company’s EVP, Chief Strategy & Business. SEC filings show that Dugel Pravin sold 28,301 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $6.34 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41699.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Westby Keith (SVP & COO) sold a total of 11,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $6.85 per share for $81344.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86466.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Carroll David Francis (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 11,875 shares at an average price of $6.85 for $81344.0. The insider now directly holds 80,165 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).