Here are the top Institutional holders of Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares

441 institutions hold shares in Natera Inc. (NTRA), with 3.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.75% while institutional investors hold 104.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.75M, and float is at 81.39M with Short Float at 6.60%. Institutions hold 100.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.4 million shares valued at $736.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the NTRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.24 million shares valued at $620.74 million to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 6.22 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $618.78 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $319.86 million.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 13.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.53 and a high of $127.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $115.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.97% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.57% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.62% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.14, the stock is 6.81% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 31.15% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 210.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.88.

The stock witnessed a 23.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.91%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 1815 employees, a market worth around $9.48B and $391.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.66% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.10%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $114.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.60% year-over-year.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 246 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 146 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brophy Michael Burkes, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Brophy Michael Burkes sold 3,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $110.14 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88658.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Rabinowitz Matthew (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 76 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $108.54 per share for $8249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Brophy Michael Burkes (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 14,616 shares at an average price of $104.21 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 91,871 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 72.49% up over the past 12 months. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 136.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.79% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.94.