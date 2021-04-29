Here are the top Institutional holders of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) shares

105 institutions hold shares in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP), with 7.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.75% while institutional investors hold 79.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.25M, and float is at 60.04M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 70.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caxton Corp with over 8.09 million shares valued at $19.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the SBBP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.14 million shares valued at $10.06 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 3.49 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $8.48 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $5.93 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) is 7.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBBP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 47.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.61, the stock is 0.66% and -10.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -9.09% off its SMA200. SBBP registered 4.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0921 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6702.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.33%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $174.27M and $30.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.57% and -43.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.20%).

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $8.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.30% in year-over-year returns.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILL DAVID N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GILL DAVID N bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $2.13 per share for a total of $17040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74896.0 shares.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that CDK ASSOCIATES, L.L.C. (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $2.20 per share for $13200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.06 million shares of the SBBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, CDK ASSOCIATES, L.L.C. (10% Owner) acquired 1,473,377 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $3.32 million. The insider now directly holds 8,054,682 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP).

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 7.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -109.86% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.