Here are the top Institutional holders of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) shares

274 institutions hold shares in The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN), with 72.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 94.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.17M, and float is at 33.72M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 94.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.33 million shares valued at $101.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the AAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.51 million shares valued at $66.6 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Copeland Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.72 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $44.08 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $27.09 million.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is 69.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.20 and a high of $34.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.93% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.18, the stock is 25.22% and 31.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 48.06% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.73.

The stock witnessed a 29.08% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.68%, and is 28.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.64% and -6.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.30%).

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $432.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR, the company’s Corporate Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR sold 582 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $24.85 per share for a total of $14463.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13660.0 shares.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Kamerschen Robert W. (EVP, Gen Counsel/Corp Sec) sold a total of 2,491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $62.71 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33987.0 shares of the AAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR (Corporate Controller) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $58.35 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 6,216 shares of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN).