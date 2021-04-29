Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX)

384 institutions hold shares in Colfax Corporation (CFX), with 15.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.66% while institutional investors hold 102.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.87M, and float is at 100.51M with Short Float at 14.50%. Institutions hold 89.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.55 million shares valued at $632.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.23% of the CFX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.03 million shares valued at $345.41 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.09 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $309.31 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $244.06 million.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is 19.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.30 and a high of $50.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.58% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.68, the stock is 3.18% and 1.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 23.22% off its SMA200. CFX registered 83.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.31.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.13%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) has around 15400 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.85 and Fwd P/E is 18.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.84% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Colfax Corporation (CFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colfax Corporation (CFX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colfax Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $841.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 532.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Colfax Corporation (CFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRYOR DANIEL A, the company’s EVP, Strategy & Business Dev.. SEC filings show that PRYOR DANIEL A sold 36,062 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $47.73 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Colfax Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Kambeyanda Shyam (ESAB President and EVP, Colfax) sold a total of 11,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $46.74 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92545.0 shares of the CFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Hix Christopher M (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 18,206 shares at an average price of $46.74 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 92,800 shares of Colfax Corporation (CFX).

Colfax Corporation (CFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is trading 95.00% up over the past 12 months. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is 42.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.25% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.48.