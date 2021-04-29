Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI)

1,591 institutions hold shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 91.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 432.00M, and float is at 429.28M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 90.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.43 million shares valued at $8.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the CCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.09 million shares valued at $4.79 billion to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 20.05 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $3.19 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 17.36 million with a market value of $2.76 billion.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is 16.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.15 and a high of $188.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $184.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $197.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.81% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.58% lower than the price target low of $169.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.19, the stock is 3.54% and 10.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 13.11% off its SMA200. CCI registered 14.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $161.29.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.83%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $78.77B and $5.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.67 and Fwd P/E is 62.80. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.72% and -1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $1.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARTIN J LANDIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARTIN J LANDIS bought 1,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $160.99 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that SCHLANGER DANIEL K (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $150.73 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80811.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Simon Kenneth Jay (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $150.77 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 76,407 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI).

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading 18.59% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.82% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.