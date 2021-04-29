Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)

1,461 institutions hold shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), with 353.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 86.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.10M, and float is at 160.57M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 86.47% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 16.1 million shares valued at $4.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the NOC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 14.26 million shares valued at $4.35 billion to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.54 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $3.82 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.90% of the shares totaling 9.49 million with a market value of $2.89 billion.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is 11.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $282.88 and a high of $352.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOC stock was last observed hovering at around $339.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.63% off the consensus price target high of $455.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.86% lower than the price target low of $308.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $338.37, the stock is 0.24% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 7.71% off its SMA200. NOC registered -1.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $326.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $307.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.78%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $54.69B and $36.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.78 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.62% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.48 with sales reaching $8.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Addison Ann M, the company’s Corp VP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Addison Ann M sold 955 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $299.78 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3705.0 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Kalan Lesley A (CVP, Chief Strategy & Dev Ofc) sold a total of 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $308.31 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12331.0 shares of the NOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Purvis Shawn N (CVP, Pres, Enterprise Svcs) disposed off 4,389 shares at an average price of $300.25 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 3,608 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -3.06% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.52% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.