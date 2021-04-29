Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO)

392 institutions hold shares in Sonos Inc. (SONO), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 75.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.74M, and float is at 118.14M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 74.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares valued at $221.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.91% of the SONO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.76 million shares valued at $134.75 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.92 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $91.79 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $90.1 million.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 77.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $44.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $42.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.06% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.05% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.62, the stock is 0.97% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 72.02% off its SMA200. SONO registered 339.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.66.

The stock witnessed a 13.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.76%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1427 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 135.57 and Fwd P/E is 41.54. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.21% and -6.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $248.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -298.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spence Patrick, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Spence Patrick sold 65,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $43.31 per share for a total of $2.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Millington Nicholas (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 38,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $38.55 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Volpi Michelangelo (Director) acquired 53,666 shares at an average price of $37.35 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 53,774 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).