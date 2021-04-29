Identiv Inc. (INVE) on Track to Reach $15.50 in a Year

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) is 97.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INVE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -29.31% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.81, the stock is 29.37% and 38.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 108.49% off its SMA200. INVE registered 475.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 163.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a 46.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.00%, and is 17.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $341.24M and $86.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 84.90. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 499.07% and 2.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Identiv Inc. (INVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Identiv Inc. (INVE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Identiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $21.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Identiv Inc. (INVE), with 993.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 44.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.31M, and float is at 16.86M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 42.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 2.2 million shares valued at $18.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.08% of the INVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.78 million shares valued at $6.6 million to account for 4.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.77 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $6.58 million, while Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $6.56 million.

Identiv Inc. (INVE) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Identiv Inc. (INVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shapiro Nina B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shapiro Nina B. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Identiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that KREMEN GARY (Director) sold a total of 6,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $6.75 per share for $44996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the INVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Shapiro Nina B. (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.13 for $51300.0. The insider now directly holds 152,747 shares of Identiv Inc. (INVE).

Identiv Inc. (INVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brady Corporation (BRC) that is trading 23.47% up over the past 12 months. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is -10.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.16% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 96920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.