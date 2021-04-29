Impinj Inc. (PI) Volatility At 4.51%, Should You Add A Position?

211 institutions hold shares in Impinj Inc. (PI), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.65% while institutional investors hold 94.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.22M, and float is at 21.77M with Short Float at 11.58%. Institutions hold 89.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 4.4 million shares valued at $184.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.79% of the PI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. with 1.71 million shares valued at $97.06 million to account for 7.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $53.25 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $43.15 million.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is 38.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.91 and a high of $79.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.15% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.17% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.10, the stock is 4.74% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 39.76% off its SMA200. PI registered 151.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.64.

The stock witnessed a 10.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.13%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Impinj Inc. (PI) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $138.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 427.21. Profit margin for the company is -37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.86% and -26.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.80%).

Impinj Inc. (PI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impinj Inc. (PI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impinj Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $45.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Impinj Inc. (PI) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Impinj Inc. (PI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $58.73 per share for a total of $90623.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Impinj Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that DOSSETT JEFFREY (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $62.41 per share for $93615.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31528.0 shares of the PI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, DOSSETT JEFFREY (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 1,218 shares at an average price of $65.15 for $79351.0. The insider now directly holds 31,528 shares of Impinj Inc. (PI).

Impinj Inc. (PI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading 81.39% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.7% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.07.