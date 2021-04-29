Is AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) a good stock to buy now?

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) is 16.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $35.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANAB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -46.71% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.94, the stock is 13.72% and 6.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 11.13% off its SMA200. ANAB registered 59.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.83.

The stock witnessed a 25.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.04%, and is 9.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $659.66M and $75.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.17% and -30.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnaptysBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $9.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.40% year-over-year.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), with 210.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 126.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.35M, and float is at 25.60M with Short Float at 16.80%. Institutions hold 125.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 3.22 million shares valued at $69.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.78% of the ANAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.63 million shares valued at $56.52 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.22 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $47.74 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $41.02 million.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 33,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $23.82 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.3 million shares.

AnaptysBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Director) bought a total of 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $23.80 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.27 million shares of the ANAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Director) acquired 99,600 shares at an average price of $23.54 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 7,251,224 shares of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB).

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -43.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.41% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.02.