Is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) a good stock to buy now?

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) is -65.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 60.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is -6.49% and -23.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -53.70% off its SMA200. CNCE registered -58.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.0264.

The stock witnessed a -12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.45%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $141.22M and $7.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.11% and -68.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.30%).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $370k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5,185.70% in year-over-year returns.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Top Institutional Holders

142 institutions hold shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.15% while institutional investors hold 84.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.68M, and float is at 25.20M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 75.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $27.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.85% of the CNCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 2.15 million shares valued at $27.18 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 1.88 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $23.73 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $23.05 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tung Roger D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tung Roger D sold 13,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $7.20 per share for a total of $97056.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Stuart Nancy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $7.32 per share for $44279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Munsie Jeffrey A (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,763 shares at an average price of $7.32 for $27545.0. The insider now directly holds 46,153 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -23.85% down over the past 12 months. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 46.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -69.41% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.