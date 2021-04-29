Is DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) a good stock to buy now?

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) is 20.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.94 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOOM stock was last observed hovering at around $50.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.53% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.25% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.13, the stock is -1.97% and -10.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock 18.25% off its SMA200. BOOM registered 115.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.60.

The stock witnessed a -2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.25%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $856.50M and $211.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.94. Distance from 52-week low is 137.60% and -25.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DMC Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $69.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.70% in year-over-year returns.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in DMC Global Inc. (BOOM), with 290.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 112.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.45M, and float is at 14.38M with Short Float at 13.00%. Institutions hold 110.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.56 million shares valued at $110.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.14% of the BOOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.34 million shares valued at $101.17 million to account for 14.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 1.41 million shares representing 8.91% and valued at over $61.03 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 8.33% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $57.04 million.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aldous David C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aldous David C sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $67.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30331.0 shares.

DMC Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that KUTA MICHAEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $66.36 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10695.0 shares of the BOOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Nobili Antoine (President of NobelClad) disposed off 3,333 shares at an average price of $62.89 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 9,500 shares of DMC Global Inc. (BOOM).

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 208.62% up over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 69.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.11% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.9.