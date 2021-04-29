KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Track to Reach $11.50 in a Year

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is 31.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $18.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLXE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is -30.77% and -39.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.67% off its SMA200. KLXE registered 63.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.74.

The stock witnessed a -44.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.86%, and is 14.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 13.24% over the month.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has around 1370 employees, a market worth around $70.03M and $276.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.46% and -55.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.32 with sales reaching $95.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -964.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), with 3.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.00% while institutional investors hold 42.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.40M, and float is at 5.49M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 24.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 0.38 million shares valued at $2.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.41% of the KLXE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.19 million shares valued at $1.24 million to account for 2.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clifford Capital Partners LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.14% and valued at over $1.18 million, while First Manhattan Company holds 1.73% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.95 million.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS JOHN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLLINS JOHN T sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $41984.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2699.0 shares.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that COLLINS JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $6.88 per share for $13759.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8699.0 shares of the KLXE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, KHOURY AMIN J (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.39 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 1,068,071 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE).