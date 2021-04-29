Kraton Corporation (KRA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

269 institutions hold shares in Kraton Corporation (KRA), with 932.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.92% while institutional investors hold 102.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.80M, and float is at 31.28M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 99.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.88 million shares valued at $135.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the KRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.22 million shares valued at $89.38 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.63 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $73.06 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $39.31 million.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is 46.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.34 and a high of $45.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.13% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -153.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.63, the stock is 9.14% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 47.86% off its SMA200. KRA registered 275.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.55.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.42%, and is 14.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) has around 1808 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $1.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.19. Profit margin for the company is -14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 292.94% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kraton Corporation (KRA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kraton Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $437.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -543.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Kraton Corporation (KRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mhetar Vijay, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mhetar Vijay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39354.0 shares.

Kraton Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Fogarty Kevin Michael (President and CEO) sold a total of 83,098 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $40.41 per share for $3.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the KRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Boldrini Marcello C (SVP & Chemical Seg. President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $30.08 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 28,154 shares of Kraton Corporation (KRA).

Kraton Corporation (KRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 90.21% up over the past 12 months. Landec Corporation (LNDC) is 1.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.73% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.