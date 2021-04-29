Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

2 institutions hold shares in Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM), with 28.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.16% while institutional investors hold 89.13% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 65.81% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SWIM) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $28.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWIM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $28.31, the stock is 3.13% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 3.13% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.45.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.06% and -0.91% from its 52-week high.

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM) Analyst Forecasts

.

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laven Mark Phillip, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Laven Mark Phillip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $95000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Leake Jeff Arnold (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $19.00 per share for $19000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the SWIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Morno-Wade Suzan (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $47500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM).