LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Volatility At 5.07%, Should You Add A Position?

342 institutions hold shares in LendingTree Inc. (TREE), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.30% while institutional investors hold 112.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.05M, and float is at 11.38M with Short Float at 16.25%. Institutions hold 97.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.01 million shares valued at $550.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.31% of the TREE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 1.35 million shares valued at $369.26 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 1.14 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $312.57 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 8.70% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $312.57 million.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is -10.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $193.27 and a high of $372.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TREE stock was last observed hovering at around $242.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.18% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.64% off the consensus price target high of $395.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.16% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $246.31, the stock is 9.96% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -16.01% off its SMA200. TREE registered 10.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $254.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $291.20.

The stock witnessed a 20.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.73%, and is 14.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has around 1289 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $910.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.86. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.44% and -33.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingTree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $264.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at LendingTree Inc. (TREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBDA DOUGLAS R, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that LEBDA DOUGLAS R sold 67,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $218.78 per share for a total of $14.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

LendingTree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Salvage Neil (President) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $239.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5004.0 shares of the TREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, THOMPSON G KENNEDY (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $272.32 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of LendingTree Inc. (TREE).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) that is trading 232.05% up over the past 12 months. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is 113.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.65% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.48.