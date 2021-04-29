New Big Money Means Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

551 institutions hold shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), with 46.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.67% while institutional investors hold 93.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.39M, and float is at 204.02M with Short Float at 4.58%. Institutions hold 75.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.69 million shares valued at $509.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the JEF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.49 million shares valued at $430.25 million to account for 7.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Pacific Advisors, LP which holds 14.1 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $346.9 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 12.23 million with a market value of $300.9 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is 34.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $34.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $32.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.62% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.07, the stock is 4.67% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 40.67% off its SMA200. JEF registered 142.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.71.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.04%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 4945 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $8.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.38 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Distance from 52-week low is 179.87% and -5.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.20% in year-over-year returns.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REESE STUART HARRY, the company’s Former Director. SEC filings show that REESE STUART HARRY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $31.59 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33756.0 shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that REESE STUART HARRY (Former Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $31.20 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43756.0 shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, REESE STUART HARRY (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.84 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 53,565 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).