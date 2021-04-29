New Big Money Means Polaris Inc. (PII) Investors Could Reap Benefit

636 institutions hold shares in Polaris Inc. (PII), with 3.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.95% while institutional investors hold 83.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.20M, and float is at 57.76M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 78.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.25 million shares valued at $595.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the PII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.07 million shares valued at $482.71 million to account for 8.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.56 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $339.11 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $217.03 million.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is 44.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.09 and a high of $147.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $143.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.5% off its average median price target of $157.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.97% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.04% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.75, the stock is -2.35% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 26.59% off its SMA200. PII registered 96.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.36%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Polaris Inc. (PII) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $8.36B and $7.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.86% and -6.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Polaris Inc. (PII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polaris Inc. (PII) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.21 with sales reaching $2.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.60% year-over-year.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Polaris Inc. (PII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams James P, the company’s SVP-CHRO. SEC filings show that Williams James P sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $138.84 per share for a total of $4.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18185.0 shares.

Polaris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Mack Robert Paul (CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk) sold a total of 8,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $140.00 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24212.0 shares of the PII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Dougherty Michael D. (President-Motorcycles & Int’l) disposed off 16,109 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 19,448 shares of Polaris Inc. (PII).

Polaris Inc. (PII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brunswick Corporation (BC) that is trading 127.36% up over the past 12 months. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is 51.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.58% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.