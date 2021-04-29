New Big Money Means Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

236 institutions hold shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), with 5.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.95% while institutional investors hold 103.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.86M, and float is at 64.58M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 95.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 7.09 million shares valued at $177.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the RRR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 6.4 million shares valued at $208.71 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc which holds 5.99 million shares representing 8.41% and valued at over $149.95 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.32% of the shares totaling 5.93 million with a market value of $148.41 million.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is 54.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $37.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $37.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.8% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -29.37% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.81, the stock is 13.55% and 17.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 68.54% off its SMA200. RRR registered 276.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.64.

The stock witnessed a 21.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.91%, and is 13.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $1.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.68. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 417.12% and 3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $333.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERTITTA FRANK J III, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that FERTITTA FRANK J III bought 290,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $16.94 per share for a total of $4.91 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49.55 million shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that FERTITTA LORENZO J (Vice President) bought a total of 290,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $16.94 per share for $4.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.55 million shares of the RRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, FERTITTA LORENZO J (Vice President) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $16.34 for $44107.0. The insider now directly holds 49,353,672 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is 276.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.31% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.