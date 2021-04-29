Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is -15.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYMX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -5.54% and -15.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -15.04% at the moment leaves the stock -17.04% off its SMA200. NYMX registered -30.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6364 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4194.

The stock witnessed a -7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.33%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $165.34M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.21% and -56.37% from its 52-week high.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX), with 35.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.97% while institutional investors hold 11.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.24M, and float is at 43.07M with Short Float at 9.19%. Institutions hold 6.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.87 million shares valued at $4.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the NYMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 0.61 million shares valued at $1.5 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.4 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.74 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Robinson James George, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Robinson James George bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $56215.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Robinson James George (Director) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $2.08 per share for $27058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.52 million shares of the NYMX stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.04% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.07.