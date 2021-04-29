Overview of Three Hot Stocks: NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), CONMED Corporation (CNMD)

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares are 1.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.54% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.75% and 1.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 21, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the NXGN stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 19, 2021. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NXGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.67. The forecasts give the NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.88% or -2.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.00% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, up 2.30% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 361,126 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 271,868. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,750 and 93,446 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frantz John R, a CEO and President at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $0.47 million at $18.99 per share on Mar 22. The Director had earlier sold another 9,000 NXGN shares valued at $0.17 million on Apr 12. The shares were sold at $18.70 per share. Rosenzweig Lance (Director) sold 12,000 shares at $20.83 per share on Feb 09 for a total of $0.25 million while Rosenzweig Lance, (Director) sold 12,000 shares on Feb 08 for $0.25 million with each share fetching $20.52.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ remained unchanged at $2.15 on Wednesday from its previous, after opening at $2.15. Its market capitalization was $192,464,571. The stock has a ‎total of 89,518,405 outstanding shares. ‎In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit. ‎

National Storm Recovery, a subsidiary of SGTM, headquartered in Astatula, is a disaster cleanup ‎company that serves commercial and municipal customers. The company provides all tree services ‎required following storms as well as debris hauling, biomass recycling, and mulch manufacturing.‎

‎”In storm recovery, it’s all about efficiency and it requires a lot of planning,” he said. “Typically, the ‎storm division sets up in a region near the closest possible dump site, or temporary debris staging ‎‎(TDS) area. They work to get the roads cleared quickly and find sites less than 15 miles from the ‎affected area. Depending on the damaged area and how large that region is, there may be several TDS ‎sites nearby. Then, they grind up that material and we market it as mulch.”‎

National Storm Recovery has a tree-care division based in Astatula, North-East of Orlando, staffed with ‎certified arborists and equipped with arbor-cultural equipment. The tree collection division at SGTM ‎collects wood debris from the arbor care business while keeping two wood reclamation sites in ‎Apopka and nearby Astatula. The tree waste is processed in those locations (another is planned for ‎future use in Jacksonville as well), and eventually becomes the mulch products SGTM sells to big-box ‎retailers, garden centers, and landscapers.‎

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD), on the other hand, is trading around $136.44 with a market cap of $3.96B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CONMED Corporation (CNMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNMD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $111.13 million. This represented a 56.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $252.83 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.85 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $1.75 billion from $1.74 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $64.53 million, significantly lower than the $95.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $51.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 131 times at CONMED Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 57 times and accounting for 306,726 shares. Insider sales totaled 296,037 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 74 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.21M shares after the latest sales, with 12.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 27.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CONMED Corporation having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares worth more than $501.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $336.27 million and represent 10.33% of shares outstanding.