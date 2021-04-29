Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) is 26.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.76% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.90, the stock is 3.30% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 27.93% off its SMA200. PRTK registered 72.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.73.

The stock witnessed a 13.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.62%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $374.70M and $46.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.35% and -9.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.50%).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $28.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 272.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 262.60% in year-over-year returns.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.57% while institutional investors hold 59.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.92M, and float is at 41.56M with Short Float at 9.89%. Institutions hold 54.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $21.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.35% of the PRTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with 2.6 million shares valued at $16.28 million to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.22 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $13.87 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $10.52 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIGHAM MICHAEL, the company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that BIGHAM MICHAEL sold 26,063 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.71 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Brenner Randall B. (Chief Development & Regulatory) sold a total of 8,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $6.71 per share for $58780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PRTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Haskel William M. (CLO, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 6,842 shares at an average price of $6.71 for $45910.0. The insider now directly holds 203,267 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading 44.81% up over the past 12 months. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 46.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.64% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.8.