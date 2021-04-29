Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Is Up 28.38% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) is 28.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.74 and a high of $64.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFG stock was last observed hovering at around $62.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.2% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.74% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.69, the stock is 2.58% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 28.76% off its SMA200. PFG registered 89.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.37%, and is 1.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has around 17400 employees, a market worth around $17.11B and $14.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.35. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.19% and -0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Principal Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $3.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Top Institutional Holders

882 institutions hold shares in Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 73.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.70M, and float is at 271.92M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 73.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.14 million shares valued at $1.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the PFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.25 million shares valued at $1.1 billion to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nippon Life Insurance Company which holds 18.14 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $899.78 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 15.93 million with a market value of $790.49 million.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D sold 3,496 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $57.15 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56631.0 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Dunbar Timothy Mark (Retired Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $60.40 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58584.0 shares of the PFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, LAWLER JULIA M (Retired Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $59.85 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 48,610 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG).

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 83.07% up over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is 90.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.56% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.