Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

200 institutions hold shares in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS), with 480.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 107.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.65M, and float is at 46.45M with Short Float at 12.53%. Institutions hold 106.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 7.53 million shares valued at $134.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.94% of the RDUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.35 million shares valued at $113.4 million to account for 13.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.55 million shares representing 9.63% and valued at over $81.22 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 9.33% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $78.74 million.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) is 24.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $26.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDUS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.85% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.11% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.16, the stock is 10.15% and 7.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 34.19% off its SMA200. RDUS registered 34.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.53.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.87%, and is 12.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $995.43M and $238.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.01. Profit margin for the company is -45.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.30% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.70%).

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radius Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $60.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chopas James George, the company’s Principal Finance Accounting. SEC filings show that Chopas James George sold 370 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $20.88 per share for a total of $7726.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6701.0 shares.

Radius Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Grausso Sal (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $18.93 per share for $25025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11709.0 shares of the RDUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $14.26 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 7,455,714 shares of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS).

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is 139.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.22% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.81.