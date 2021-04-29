Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

323 institutions hold shares in Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), with 67.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.50% while institutional investors hold 78.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.52M, and float is at 101.25M with Short Float at 17.66%. Institutions hold 65.09% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 38.71 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the RPRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.94 million shares valued at $1.25 billion to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 23.8 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Vantage Consulting Group, Inc holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 21.48 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.80 and a high of $56.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.48% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.98% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.09, the stock is 5.84% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 2.61% off its SMA200. RPRX registered a gain of 16.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.61.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.38%, and is 5.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $27.12B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.16. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.57% and -20.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royalty Pharma plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $509.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lloyd George W., the company’s EVP, Investments & GC. SEC filings show that Lloyd George W. sold 69,822 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $42.13 per share for a total of $2.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Reddoch James F. (EVP, Research & Investments) sold a total of 55,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $42.10 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Reddoch James F. (EVP, Research & Investments) disposed off 359 shares at an average price of $42.32 for $15193.0. The insider now directly holds 255,714 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).