SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

626 institutions hold shares in SEI Investments Company (SEIC), with 23.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.80% while institutional investors hold 85.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.08M, and float is at 121.30M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 70.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP with over 14.87 million shares valued at $854.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the SEIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.68 million shares valued at $728.92 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.58 million shares representing 8.77% and valued at over $723.0 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 5.62 million with a market value of $323.15 million.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.61 and a high of $63.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.68% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.41% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.92, the stock is -1.20% and 1.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 9.00% off its SMA200. SEIC registered 19.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.41.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has around 3963 employees, a market worth around $8.48B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.22. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SEI Investments Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $461.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WITHROW WAYNE, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that WITHROW WAYNE sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $59.19 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38799.0 shares.

SEI Investments Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that WITHROW WAYNE (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $57.98 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38799.0 shares of the SEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, WEST ALFRED P JR (10% Owner) disposed off 54,043 shares at an average price of $58.20 for $3.15 million. The insider now directly holds 9,302,523 shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading 38.76% up over the past 12 months. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is 88.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.08% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.