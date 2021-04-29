Telos Corporation (TLS) Volatility At 4.85%, Should You Add A Position?

132 institutions hold shares in Telos Corporation (TLS), with 21.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.63% while institutional investors hold 42.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.52M, and float is at 40.38M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 28.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.97 million shares valued at $64.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the TLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 1.8 million shares valued at $59.48 million to account for 2.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 1.3 million shares representing 2.01% and valued at over $42.85 million, while Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $30.96 million.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is 1.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.08 and a high of $41.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 16.5% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.40, the stock is -4.12% and -2.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.11% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.61.

The stock witnessed a -7.58% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.73%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Telos Corporation (TLS) has around 785 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $179.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2385.71 and Fwd P/E is 47.71. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.73% and -20.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Telos Corporation (TLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telos Corporation (TLS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $49.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.00% year-over-year.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Telos Corporation (TLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JRP Settlement, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that JRP Settlement sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $62.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.26 million shares.

Telos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Toxford Corp/Panama (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $33.00 per share for $62.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.26 million shares of the TLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Porter Shirley (10% Owner) disposed off 1,900,000 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $62.7 million. The insider now directly holds 10,264,804 shares of Telos Corporation (TLS).