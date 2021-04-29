These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) is 75.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $6.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -9.03% and -22.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 35.41% off its SMA200. BRN registered 271.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0964 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8249.

The stock witnessed a -19.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.62%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $17.68M and $17.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.45% and -68.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (371.50%).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Analyst Forecasts

Barnwell Industries Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), with 4.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.35% while institutional investors hold 21.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.28M, and float is at 3.46M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 9.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.38 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the BRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 82066.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 75000.0 shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $95250.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 44204.0 with a market value of $56139.0.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHERWOOD NED L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SHERWOOD NED L bought 18,906 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.85 per share for a total of $34969.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.24 million shares.

Barnwell Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that SHERWOOD NED L (10% Owner) bought a total of 137,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.80 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the BRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, SHERWOOD NED L (10% Owner) acquired 76,856 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,080,129 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tellurian Inc. (TELL) that is 54.79% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.08% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 77330.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.