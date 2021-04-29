These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) is -12.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -1.90% and -17.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -21.80% off its SMA200. PLM registered 17.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6571.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.94%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.75% and -69.38% from its 52-week high.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolyMet Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.00% this year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), with 72.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.78% while institutional investors hold 6.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.73M, and float is at 28.39M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 1.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.47 million shares valued at $1.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the PLM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 218.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.01% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.