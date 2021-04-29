Things appear to be looking up for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is 47.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $6.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAAP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $7.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.04% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.97% higher than the price target low of $6.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is 20.45% and 24.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 9.28% at the moment leaves the stock 73.30% off its SMA200. CAAP registered 143.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.85.

The stock witnessed a 24.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.59%, and is 22.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has around 5822 employees, a market worth around $940.10M and $607.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 242.44% and -3.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $124.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.90% in year-over-year returns.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), with 131.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.84% while institutional investors hold 47.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.02M, and float is at 28.57M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 8.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Helikon Investments Ltd with over 8.13 million shares valued at $32.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the CAAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Newtyn Management, LLC with 0.8 million shares valued at $3.19 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RWC Asset Management LLP which holds 0.72 million shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $2.86 million, while Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $2.63 million.