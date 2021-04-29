Things appear to be looking up for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) is -44.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.44 and a high of $63.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMVP stock was last observed hovering at around $33.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.73% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is 2.56% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.83% off its SMA200. PMVP registered a loss of -2.27% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.79.

The stock witnessed a 10.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -46.30% from its 52-week high.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.98% while institutional investors hold 97.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.79M, and float is at 36.86M with Short Float at 8.95%. Institutions hold 85.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.33 million shares valued at $450.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.31% of the PMVP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 5.47 million shares valued at $179.91 million to account for 12.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Euclidean Capital, LLC which holds 4.18 million shares representing 9.30% and valued at over $257.08 million, while Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $145.41 million.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schroeder Thilo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schroeder Thilo sold 3,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $31.41 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.11 million shares.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that Schroeder Thilo (Director) sold a total of 25,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $34.63 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.11 million shares of the PMVP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Schroeder Thilo (Director) disposed off 33,322 shares at an average price of $34.07 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,136,467 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP).