Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

20 institutions hold shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA), with 30.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.32% while institutional investors hold 12.38% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 9.37% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deltec Asset Management LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $1.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the TBA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Narwhal Capital Management with 75039.0 shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Calamos Advisors LLC which holds 49700.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.52 million, while Cutler Group LP holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 37289.0 with a market value of $0.39 million.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) is -11.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $13.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $10.46, the stock is 2.26% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -6.81% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.22.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.57%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.18% and -20.70% from its 52-week high.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) Analyst Forecasts

.