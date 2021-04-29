Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) – The 50.9% Upside Potential Remains

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) is -35.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.86 and a high of $141.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $159.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.9% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 45.99% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.31, the stock is -1.13% and -19.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -20.45% off its SMA200. TPTX registered 46.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.29.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.20%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) has around 142 employees, a market worth around $3.90B and $25.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.11% and -44.58% from its 52-week high.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $21.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), with 2.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.76% while institutional investors hold 96.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.63M, and float is at 45.58M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 91.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.22 million shares valued at $757.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.65% of the TPTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.44 million shares valued at $419.22 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.16 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $384.73 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $334.52 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Brian Lee, the company’s SVP of Finance and Admin.. SEC filings show that Baker Brian Lee sold 28,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $100.65 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4116.0 shares.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that North Annette (EVP, General Counsel & Secty.) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $109.80 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6483.0 shares of the TPTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Reich Siegfried (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 35,550 shares at an average price of $105.04 for $3.73 million. The insider now directly holds 3,845 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX).