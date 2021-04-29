Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 7.18% Change This Year

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) is 7.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.88 and a high of $15.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.80, the stock is 6.43% and 7.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 12.92% off its SMA200. VG registered 64.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.42.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.83%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has around 2198 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $1.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.91. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.13% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $317.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), with 11.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.62% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 248.60M, and float is at 233.53M with Short Float at 7.57%. Institutions hold 92.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 31.87 million shares valued at $410.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.79% of the VG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.42 million shares valued at $314.47 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 16.03 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $206.44 million, while Park West Asset Management LLC holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 8.02 million with a market value of $103.27 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Citron Jeffrey A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Citron Jeffrey A sold 12,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that JAVAID OMAR MUHAMMAD (President) sold a total of 93,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $12.03 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the VG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Citron Jeffrey A (Director) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $15.04 for $4.51 million. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG).

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 21.77% up over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is 97.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.6% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.7.