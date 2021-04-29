WestRock Company (WRK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WRK Stock Is Going Next

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is 26.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.22 and a high of $54.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $54.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.57% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -37.25% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.90, the stock is 3.04% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 33.39% off its SMA200. WRK registered 66.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.54.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 49300 employees, a market worth around $14.25B and $17.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.43% and -0.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WestRock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $4.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

857 institutions hold shares in WestRock Company (WRK), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 262.70M, and float is at 260.00M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 88.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.04 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.02% of the WRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.86 million shares valued at $995.02 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 18.77 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $817.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 11.56 million with a market value of $503.38 million.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne, the company’s President – Corrugated Pkging. SEC filings show that Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne sold 19,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $51.23 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that VOORHEES STEVEN C (CEO – President) sold a total of 78,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $52.95 per share for $4.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.2 million shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Chalovich Jeffrey Wayne (President – Corrugated Pkging) disposed off 13,634 shares at an average price of $43.55 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 113,756 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading 61.29% up over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is 47.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.0% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.