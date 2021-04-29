Which institution holds the most shares in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

1,180 institutions hold shares in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), with 6.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 89.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 352.61M, and float is at 347.64M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 88.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 47.97 million shares valued at $5.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.45% of the ROST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.55 million shares valued at $3.63 billion to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.74 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $3.16 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 15.98 million with a market value of $1.96 billion.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is 4.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.65 and a high of $130.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $129.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $130.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.37% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -16.84% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.52, the stock is 2.02% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 20.36% off its SMA200. ROST registered 38.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.31.

The stock witnessed a 7.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.12%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 93700 employees, a market worth around $45.48B and $12.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 578.92 and Fwd P/E is 25.66. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.36% and -1.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $3.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORBAN GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ORBAN GEORGE sold 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $126.69 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Ross Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that ORBAN GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $127.04 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the ROST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Morrow Brian R. (President, CMO dd’s DISCOUNTS) disposed off 1,462 shares at an average price of $127.28 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 76,623 shares of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 490.08% up over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 85.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.6% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.