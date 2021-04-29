Which institution holds the most shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

504 institutions hold shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.10% while institutional investors hold 96.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.40M, and float is at 91.40M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 94.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 11.02 million shares valued at $655.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.81% of the WH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.17 million shares valued at $485.68 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.1 million shares representing 8.68% and valued at over $481.73 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $287.38 million.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is 25.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.01 and a high of $75.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $74.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.03% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.6% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.77, the stock is 2.60% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 30.21% off its SMA200. WH registered 100.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.05.

The stock witnessed a 8.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.40%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $1.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.07. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.85% and -0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $303M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rossi Nicola, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Rossi Nicola sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $66.90 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 768.0 shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $63.90 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HOLMES STEPHEN P (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $65.33 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 569,197 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH).