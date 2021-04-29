Which Institutions Own Shares In Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)?

40 institutions hold shares in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), with 17.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.44% while institutional investors hold 39.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.83M, and float is at 40.62M with Short Float at 9.81%. Institutions hold 24.50% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.05 and a high of $19.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.61% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.49, the stock is -3.47% and -8.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 0.83% off its SMA200. ADN registered 22.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.36.

The stock witnessed a -17.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.26%, and is 9.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $572.42M and $0.88M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.28% and -34.98% from its 52-week high.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -718.50% this year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times.