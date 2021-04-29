Which Institutions Own Shares In Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND)?

166 institutions hold shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), with 19.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.05% while institutional investors hold 104.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.80M, and float is at 29.77M with Short Float at 10.78%. Institutions hold 63.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.86 million shares valued at $100.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.71% of the LIND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.03 million shares valued at $34.73 million to account for 4.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Inclusive Capital Partners, LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $34.21 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $27.94 million.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) is -0.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $21.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIND stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.07, the stock is -4.41% and -9.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 28.68% off its SMA200. LIND registered 182.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.45.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.67%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has around 415 employees, a market worth around $843.09M and $82.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 174.18. Distance from 52-week low is 234.71% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.20%).

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $920k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRESSLER BENJAMIN, the company’s President of Natural Habitat. SEC filings show that BRESSLER BENJAMIN sold 66,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Smith, Jr. Thomas S. (Director) bought a total of 338 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $11.42 per share for $3860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the LIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Smith, Jr. Thomas S. (Director) acquired 214,952 shares at an average price of $11.07 for $2.38 million. The insider now directly holds 272,984 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND).