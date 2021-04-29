Who are the Institutional Holders in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)?

29 institutions hold shares in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), with institutional investors hold 15.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.79M, and float is at 23.02M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 15.15% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.73 million shares valued at $1.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.71% of the BLRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $1.08 million to account for 1.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.62% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Psagot Investment House Ltd. holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.29 million.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is 23.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 10.07% and 4.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 28.44% off its SMA200. BLRX registered 78.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6679.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.25%, and is 11.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 121.43% and -26.71% from its 52-week high.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.