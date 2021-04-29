Who are the Institutional Holders in Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)?

387 institutions hold shares in Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), with 201.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 115.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.55M, and float is at 35.45M with Short Float at 11.65%. Institutions hold 114.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.45 million shares valued at $641.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the GTLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $425.4 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.78 million shares representing 7.65% and valued at over $327.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $222.93 million.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is 38.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.99 and a high of $166.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $159.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.9% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.39% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -269.68% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.66, the stock is 12.55% and 11.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 53.24% off its SMA200. GTLS registered 352.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.20.

The stock witnessed a 23.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.01%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has around 4318 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.63 and Fwd P/E is 31.21. Distance from 52-week low is 461.09% and -2.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $317.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRABLIN STEVEN W, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that KRABLIN STEVEN W sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $107.32 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20556.0 shares.

Chart Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Vinci Gerald F (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) sold a total of 4,691 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $106.64 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7685.0 shares of the GTLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, BROWN W DOUGLAS (Director) disposed off 4,008 shares at an average price of $37.36 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 8,286 shares of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is 42.60% higher over the past 12 months. Graco Inc. (GGG) is 67.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.95% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.52.