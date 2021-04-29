Who are the Institutional Holders in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)?

202 institutions hold shares in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), with 273.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 82.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.92M, and float is at 65.19M with Short Float at 13.06%. Institutions hold 82.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 10.3 million shares valued at $59.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the CBAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.39 million shares valued at $30.92 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boxer Capital, LLC which holds 4.0 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $22.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $19.67 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) is -18.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 33.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.67, the stock is 6.22% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -22.79% off its SMA200. CBAY registered 159.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5710 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.1725.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.76%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 191.88% and -48.45% from its 52-week high.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.70% this year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 6.26% up over the past 12 months. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is 44.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.5% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.69.