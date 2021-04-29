Who are the Institutional Holders in MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)?

141 institutions hold shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT), with 29.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.52% while institutional investors hold 100.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 46.09M with Short Float at 3.41%. Institutions hold 72.55% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 5.85 million shares valued at $172.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the MMYT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 4.9 million shares valued at $144.83 million to account for 7.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.53 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $133.7 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $88.38 million.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is -6.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $39.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMYT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -53.11% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.56, the stock is -2.70% and -12.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 14.71% off its SMA200. MMYT registered 97.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.81.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is 9.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has around 3960 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $279.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.39% and -29.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.60%).

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $76.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.00% in year-over-year returns.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading 147.22% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.23% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.34.