Who are the Institutional Holders in Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)?

323 institutions hold shares in Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 109.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.91M, and float is at 24.00M with Short Float at 12.92%. Institutions hold 104.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.18 million shares valued at $342.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.85% of the SNBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.82 million shares valued at $230.9 million to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. which holds 2.5 million shares representing 10.06% and valued at over $204.28 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $109.08 million.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is 38.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.85 and a high of $151.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $112.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.08% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.72% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.72, the stock is -9.62% and -13.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 36.40% off its SMA200. SNBR registered 255.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.11.

The stock witnessed a -16.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.05%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has around 4679 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.83 and Fwd P/E is 16.04. Distance from 52-week low is 308.33% and -24.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (733.20%).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sleep Number Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $501.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 107.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VALETTE JEAN MICHEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VALETTE JEAN MICHEL sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $137.70 per share for a total of $3.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Sleep Number Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Ibach Shelly Radue (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $144.75 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SNBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Barra Melissa (EVP, Chief Sales & Services) disposed off 1,274 shares at an average price of $127.42 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 41,272 shares of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 383.42% up over the past 12 months. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is 173.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.23% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.08.