Who are the Institutional Holders in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)?

374 institutions hold shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.35% while institutional investors hold 108.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.69M, and float is at 63.41M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 102.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.47 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.15% of the RARE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.26 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 10.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 6.26 million shares representing 9.35% and valued at over $866.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.44% of the shares totaling 5.65 million with a market value of $782.18 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) is -17.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.10 and a high of $179.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RARE stock was last observed hovering at around $113.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $168.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.1% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.01% lower than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.85, the stock is 5.52% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 1.89% off its SMA200. RARE registered 80.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.59.

The stock witnessed a 7.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.65%, and is 5.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has around 893 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $271.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.14% and -36.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.24 with sales reaching $77.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 112.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Erik, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Erik sold 396 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $104.28 per share for a total of $41295.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27417.0 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Bedrosian Camille L (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $109.09 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39139.0 shares of the RARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Huizenga Theodore Alan (SVP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $120.69 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 13,544 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading -15.66% down over the past 12 months. Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) is 52.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.53% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.02.